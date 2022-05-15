Das the University of Halle-Wittenberg “for decades . . . spends more money than she has,” was the article in the FAZ at the end of April. The reduction scenario, which has now been fulfilled after much hesitation, hits the humanities once again. This is not new, but is the case at many locations where, for whatever reason, cuts have to be made. It’s easy to explain: In these sciences, cutbacks take effect more quickly than in the natural sciences, where expensive laboratories and equipment that are looked after by permanent staff who cannot be fired would become useless. But the crucial issue is something else: How can it come about that more money is being spent over the decades than is available?

The answer is: because apparently neither the university nor the supervisory ministry had a functioning controlling system that would provide information at short intervals of at least every quarter about the current account balance and obligations. However, this is not the responsibility of “the” management of universities, i.e. not rectors or presidents, but rather the “budget officers”, as it says in the university laws, i.e. chancellors and of course, as supervisory authorities, the ministries .