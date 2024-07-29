Yesterday evening a sad update arrived on the dramatic accident that occurred at dawn on Sunday on the state road 149 in Casorezzo, in the province of Milan. Unfortunately, after the first death, that of 23-year-old Ismaila Cissé, a second has arrived. Diop Modou Bara, a 24 year old boypassed away a few hours after the crash. The conditions of the third passenger of the car also remain critical, and doctors at Humanitas in Rozzano are trying everything they can to save him.

An evening spent in company having fun, which unfortunately turned into a tragedy for three very young boys, all residents of the province of Milan. The three, all twenty years old or a little older, around 4:00 on Sunday morning were traveling on the state road 149 near Caserezzo. For reasons yet to be clarified, the vehicle in which they were traveling lost traction with the asphalt and went off the road, overturning several times and ending up, destroyed, in the nearby fields.

The 23-year-old was injured in the crash Ismaila Cisse he was thrown out of the passenger compartment and, when the rescuers arrived, alerted by the other motorists, he was unfortunately already lifelessThe other two, after being freed from the wreckage of the car, were transported in desperate conditions to various hospitals in Milan: one to the Policlinico, the other to the Humanitas in Rozzano.

After hours of prayers, yesterday evening the news arrived that another young man, a 24 year old boy, Diop Modou Barahe passed away forever. The doctors at the Policlinico in Milan were unable to perform the miracle of saving him.

Diop was well known and appreciated throughout the area, due to his passion for the soccer. ASD Vela Mesero, a local amateur club for which the 24-year-old had played in the past, took to social media to post a touching message of condolence.

The lights remain on now hopes and the prayers just for the third boy who was in that car, the conditions of which, as previously stated, remain critical.