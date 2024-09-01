Ciudad Juarez.– With an investment of 250 million pesos, the National DIF will build a complex of four shelters for national and international migrants in Juárez, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said yesterday.

He said that the work will begin soon and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

He added that the new shelters will free up the “Kiki” Romero municipal gymnasium in the Azteca neighborhood, which is currently used to house people on the move who wish to enter the United States.

He added that more details about the new building will be provided later.

“I hope that it can be finished by the end of the year so that we can recover that gym and that the shelter can be moved to another place that is specifically made for that, and recover a gym for the young people of that sector of the city, because that would be very important,” said the mayor.

“There were around 250 million for the four buildings, some of which will be for internal migration, which has to do with children.”

The “Kiki” Romero was opened as a shelter in April 2021 to receive Central Americans who were being deported from the United States through this border, according to newspaper archives.

The gym is located at 6601 Codorniz Street in the Azteca neighborhood.

The Enrique “Kiki” Romero shelter is the only space for migrants in the country that is supported by a municipality, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar previously reported.

The local government is responsible for providing the gym facilities, as well as paying the salaries of the employees of the Human Rights Department who care for people on the move.

In addition, support is received from the federal government, which provides food for those who arrive at both the Leona Vicario and “Kiki” Romero shelters.

Support has also been received from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

