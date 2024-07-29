The Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (AISLA), announces its official transformation from a non-profit organization to a social promotion association (APS). Already recognized by the Ministry of Health in 1999, with its registration in the Runts, the Association – explains a note – expands its scope and its action of protection and support for the over 6 thousand people in our country who live with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). On this occasion, AISLA also announces the national appointment for the XVII National ALS Day, which will be celebrated on September 15th and which sees the High Patronage of the President of the Republic and the patronage of Anci, the National Association of Italian Municipalities.

The celebrations begin on the night before, Saturday 14 September. As the sun goes down, hundreds of ‘illuminated municipalities’ will join the ‘Let’s color Italy green’ initiative. The symbolic gesture, with zero environmental impact, will be carried out using green gelatins or tissue paper to illuminate the existing lights. The initiative, born in 2018 with around 80 members, has grown exponentially. In 2023 alone, over 200 municipalities and monuments have been colored green and, among these, the Triton Fountain in the Capital, the Teatro Massimo in Palermo, the Royal Palace of Caserta, the Ancient Gates of Florence, the Loggia of Brescia, the Lantern of Genoa, the Sferisterio of Macerata, the Temple of Athena in Paestum, the Mole Antonelliana in Turin, the Tower of the City of Bari, the Palazzo Cà Loredan in Venice, the Fountain of Neptune in Trento and the Town Hall of Point Saint Martin in Valle d’Aosta. The color green, symbol of hope and of Aisla, on this special evening of vigil, is a silent chorus that, every year, embraces the entire community of families with ALS.

On Sunday 15 September, in over 300 Italian squares, the campaign ‘A contribution paid with taste’ will be held with stalls set up to collect, from the sale of fine products, precious funds for the assistance of people with ALS and their families. This year, 18 Asti wineries have been selected for their fine bottle of Barbera d’Asti Docg and Docg Superiore and have obtained a score of more than 89 points from the commission of expert tasters. Among these, to delight the most attentive palates, different vintages and also four organic labels will be presented.

“Aisla was created to be a point of reference for the community of people with ALS – says Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla – and for all those who wish to contribute to a more inclusive society that is attentive to the needs of those living with this disease. National ALS Day is an event that goes beyond words, it is an opportunity to demonstrate that together we can make a difference and offer concrete support to those who need it.”

The day was created to commemorate the historic event of 2006, when hundreds of ALS patients gathered in a sit-in in Piazza Bocca della Verità in Rome. Since then, every year, Aisla has been committed to promoting and organizing this event. National ALS Day represents an important occasion in which volunteers, family members and patients unite to keep the attention of the public and political, health and social-welfare authorities high on the urgent needs for care and assistance. The event – the note concludes – represents a moment of reflection and action, in which the entire nation gathers around those who suffer, demonstrating that no one is alone in their battle. The XVII National ALS Day is therefore a unique opportunity to participate and contribute: together we can make a difference.