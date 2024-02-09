Volvo has decided to collaborate on the creation of a mobility innovation center dedicated to emerging technologies. It's about the center Mobility Innovation Destination Torslandawhich the Swedish car manufacturer itself has defined as a testing center specifically for car development which is located not far from the heart of the company's operational activities in Gothenburg, Sweden.

From autonomous driving to V2G charging

As mentioned, the subject of research and development in the new center will be the so-called emerging technologieswhich range from wireless car charging to bidirectional charging between the network and electric car, better known as V2G, passing through autonomous driving functions: thanks to this new hub these same technologies will no longer be developed only in laboratories and specific centers already existing, but also tested, validated and introduced in a context similar to the urban one.

Work by the end of the year

Volvo has announced that the next phase of the project to create the new Mobility Innovation Destination Torslanda center will consist of the construction of buildings that will house modern offices directly opposite the current campus owned by the Swedish giant, which, according to Volvo, will be further expanded in the future with the aim of welcoming start-ups and commercial partners. Returning to the new center, its construction will take place thanks to a cost-effective collaboration between Volvo and the real estate development companies Vectura Fastigheter and Next Step Group. Chapter timing: the start of work is scheduled for second quarter of this yearwith the first building expected to be finished by 2026, in time for Volvo's 100th anniversary celebrations in 2027.

Rowan speaks

“With this initiative we intend to create a ecosystem in which we can develop the future of mobility, simultaneously taking into account various elements such as cars, the technology inside them and the infrastructure that surrounds them – said Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars – Our goal is to be at the forefront of technological developmentto attract global talent and to come into contact with other equally innovative companies”.