A few days ago, the case of a stray dog ​​found carrying a bag containing a newborn baby. The incident occurred in Tripoli, the capital of Libya, according to the newspaper Arab News.

The non-human animal was found by a person who managed to perceive that it was carrying a bag in its mouth, from which the cry of a baby came out, which managed to attract the attention of the passerby.

The baby was taken to the Tripoli Government Hospital.

Upon inspecting the bag and finding the newborn, the person informed the judicial and security authorities, since he observed that the minor had signs of violencefor which she was taken to the Government Hospital in Tripoli.

So far, the date or time that the newborn was abandoned is unknown, taking into account that “her condition was described as serious, but stable,” according to the aforementioned media.

This fact has generated commotion in Libya, because generally babies tend to be delivered to a Police station or an orphanage, as confirmed by Ghassan Rifi, a journalist from Tripoli, so the situation is being investigated by the authorities in charge.

In the same way, there is a piece of information that has caught the attention of those investigating and that is that the baby was left in an area crowded by stray dogs, added Rifi, quoted by Arab News.

Everyone is suffering from the crisis, but no one has ever thrown their newborn in a street full of stray dogs

On the other hand, the representative of the Union of Relief and Development Associations of Tripoli, Abdulrahman Darwish, said that for more than nine years the capital of Libya had not had cases of abandonment by Syrian refugeeswho are currently suffering from economic challenges in this region.

“Everyone is suffering from the crisis, but no one has ever dumped their newborn on a street full of stray dogs,” the representative added.

According to this situation, “children are at risk of serious violations, such as early marriage, child labor and family violence,” according to a report published by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

