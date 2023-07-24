Genoa – From green maintenance to the future of the elevated road and the costs of possible demolition. Many questions arose during the advisory commission today in Palazzo Tursi, the first commission dedicated to the topic since the agreement between Autostrade per l’Italia and local authorities was signed in 2021 on compensation works after the collapse of the Morandi bridge. A month after the launch of the so-called zero lot, some aspects are still not clear while others have been reaffirmed by the subjects who attended the commission, Aspi technicians and managers, the Port Authority, the Renzo Piano Building Workshop and the municipal administration.

Among the indications that arrived with certainty, the timing of the works: “At the moment we are perfectly on time for the schedule – said Francesco Sapio, director of the first section of Autostrade – or 65 months from November for the opening of the tunnel from west to east and 15 months for the crossing of the Mother of God and ancillary works”. Aldo Moro addressed the cause of the flyover only briefly. “Any intervention on the flyover will not take place until the tunnel is completed from west to east,” said Alessio Montanari, architect of the Renzo Piano Building Workshop.

Piciocchi added: “Nobody would be crazy enough to provoke the proad analysis“. It has not been clarified, as asked for example by Pd councilor Donatella Alfonso, who will pay for the demolition of the flyover. One option, imagines the deputy mayor but the answer came on the sidelines of the commission, is that “when the time comes, you can contact the state to find funds in the context of urban redevelopmentI’m not worried”. Filippo Bruzzone (Rossoverde list) asked who will take care of the maintenance of the 800 trees which, according to the project, will be planted on the six hectares of the Lanterna park. “We are studying maintenance solutions with Aster and with third parties, including the Porto Antico company – Piciocchi said again – it is a correct theme but it must not slow down the creation of a work that will make the city of the future”.