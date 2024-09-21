An old woman unreleased version Of Half Life It was recently discovered and examined by Frogsnatcher, who specializes in research and reconstructions of historical games and in this case focused on a beta from shortly before release original Valve game.
The recovered disk is labeled “net test 2” and the software inside dates back to October 20, 1998that is, about a month before the original release of the definitive version of Half-Life, but in this version there are some differences compared to the game that we all know very well.
Frogsnatcher examined the contents, which was not easy to do since the software had been deactivated, and discovered several experiments on the front of the Multiplayerin terms of new animations and mechanics that are not present in the official game.
A new level
However, the most obvious changes probably concern the single player campaign, in particular with the discovery of an unreleased level that was not included in the final version of Half-Life.
The level in question is called “The Communications Center” and it’s clearly not a finished and finished part of the game, demonstrating how it was a sort of work in progress awaiting eventual completion or cancellation.
The entire part was later removed from the final version, but it’s interesting to see it reappear after more than 25 years, as seen in the video above.
There map It was apparently designed primarily by Valve’s John Guthrie and Kelly Bailey and featured a large radar that was supposed to rotate at all times. In addition to this level, the beta also contains some minor scripting changes, but these were unfinished elements that were later fixed for the final version.
It should also be noted that this beta featured a timed system that was supposed to prevent its use after October 1998 with a sort of “time bomb”, which was however circumvented by Frogsnatcher.
#Version #HalfLife #Discovered #Unreleased #Level #Hidden #Beta
Leave a Reply