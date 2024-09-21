An old woman unreleased version Of Half Life It was recently discovered and examined by Frogsnatcher, who specializes in research and reconstructions of historical games and in this case focused on a beta from shortly before release original Valve game.

The recovered disk is labeled “net test 2” and the software inside dates back to October 20, 1998that is, about a month before the original release of the definitive version of Half-Life, but in this version there are some differences compared to the game that we all know very well.

Frogsnatcher examined the contents, which was not easy to do since the software had been deactivated, and discovered several experiments on the front of the Multiplayerin terms of new animations and mechanics that are not present in the official game.