This weekend, the Club America will seek to complete the full victory of the double round and defeat Necaxa; however, this is one of those games in which the surprise is very latent, because Eduardo Fentanes has converted the Good heavens a very tough nut to crack.
The good news for the team André Jardine is that he has recovered several injured players and Victor Dávila arrived on the right foot; however, the loss of Israel Reyes due to injury has left a completely depleted defense, as three of the four starters will be missing.
Here are five forecasts for the America vs Necaxa This week, a match that may have several surprises, but which is vital for both teams in terms of their objectives in the playoffs.
Whether as a starter or coming in as a substitute, but the truth is that Rodrigo Aguirre He has asked for his chance to be a starter and the first time he got it, he sent it back to the back of the foot.
Now against him Nacaxaeither because of his qualities or because he is not in the starting lineup, but everything points to him gradually demanding his role as a starting player.
Necaxa’s attacking figure is Diber Changingwho many will bet on to score a goal against América.
In 90min We bought the bet and the forecast is that the Colombian will hand the bill to the blue-cream team; however, that will hardly be enough to get points.
It stinks that America will have as a starter Victor Davila for the first time. It is the ideal scenario for the Chilean to once again demonstrate why he was chosen; however, he could have activity as left winger.
It has improved, but Nestor Araujo seems to not find that level that briefly consolidated him in Europe. A bad match against Necaxa could sentence him in front of the fans, who are in love with Ramón Juárez.
Despite all the complications, the prognosis is a victory for the America at home Necaxa And with this, André Jardine gets a full house of triumphs this week: Chivas, Atlas and now the Good heavensresults that will help him to get higher and higher up the table.
