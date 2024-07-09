Real Madrid did not expect Toni Kroos to leave this summer, but the reality is that at some point the team from the capital of Spain even saw it as an option for the German to sign for another year with the club, a fact that has not materialised. The departure of the ‘8’ has opened a space within the squad that needs to be filled, however, Florentino Pérez aspires to sign a supporting player with Wirtz in mind for 2025 and at the moment, the emerging name that has emerged is that of Tijani Reijnders.
The newspaper reports Sport The Dutchman’s huge Euros with the Netherlands have put him in the sights of Real Madrid. Reijnders has shown himself to be Koeman’s strong man after Frenkie de Jong’s absence, always being a way out for his team, with physical strength and an enormous ability to carry the ball and is the link with the offensive zone. In addition, Tijani has a very good shot from medium and long distance, as well as the sense of appearing empty inside the area from the second line.
Tijani was signed by Milan last summer for 19 million euros and has shown remarkable growth in the last year, a fact that has brought his market value up to 30 million euros. It is expected that the club from the city of fashion will not negotiate his transfer for less than that figure this summer.
