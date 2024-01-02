Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah grabbed a lot of limelight on the covers of European newspapers, after shining at the beginning of the new year to lead Liverpool to an important victory over Newcastle United. He kept the Reds above the top of the Premier League, 3 points ahead of Aston Villa, and 5 points ahead of Manchester City. And Arsenal.

The Telegraph wrote about the “departure gift” that Salah gave to his companions, before heading to Côte d’Ivoire to compete in the African Cup of Nations, and said that the “Egyptian King” let out a huge shout before heading to the “African Continent,” and quoted his statements in which he indicated In it, he expressed his happiness with this victory, which he desperately desired before he temporarily moved away from the Reds, stressing his confidence in his teammates’ ability to continue reaping victories in his absence.

“Star Sports” headlined its cover by saying that Salah is leaving Liverpool for the “national mission” with the Egyptian team, in the best possible way, while “Mirror” described it as a “wonderful farewell,” especially after Salah surpassed the 150th goal in the “Premier League,” and wrote, “ Express” about the “brilliant” exit signature that Salah put on in his last match with the “Reds”, before wearing the “Pharaohs’ shirt”, to secure the English summit, and interest in the Egyptian star was not limited to the English newspapers, as the French “Le Figaro” devoted its cover to talking about him. She said that Salah achieved great pride in the history of the English Premier League, while her compatriot L’Equipe wrote that Liverpool “walks alone” at the top, and the Italian “Gazzetta” also spoke of the “solitary escape” that Liverpool made in the lead, moving away from its competitors by a good margin. !

On the other hand, the “series” of Mbappe and Real Madrid returned to the forefront of Spanish newspapers, of course, with the entry into the “winter Mercato” period, and “AS” said that “Real” gave the French star a “delay” of only two weeks in order to obtain his signature, otherwise it will expire. This matter is forever, according to the newspaper’s description, which wrote “Countdown” on the front of its cover, while “Marca” wrote a report on its website entitled “Sorry Perez… now it is Mbappe’s turn,” and sarcastically said that one of the most famous broadcasters and “Real Madrid” fans, They prayed on New Year’s Eve for Mbappe to move to the “Royal” ranks, but the prayer was not appropriate, as is always the case, according to “Marca”, and the “impatience” of the Madridists appears clear regarding Mbappe’s matter.