In 2023, Ibovespa closed with an accumulated increase of 22.28%; index reached historic high last year

A B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) resumes trading this Tuesday (2.Jan.2024). It will be the 1st auction of the year.

The opening will take place after the Ibovespathe main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, end 2023 at 134,185.24 points. Represented increase of 22.28% in relation to the last trading session of 2022.

On Wednesday (Dec 27), reached an all-time highwhen it closed at 134,193.72 points. Here's the infographic:

Expectation for 2024

Financial market estimates indicate that Ibovespa will end 2024 with a score between 122 thousand and 160 thousand points. Most projections, however, point to a new record at the end of the year.

O Power360 compiled estimates from financial institutions and consultancies.

Read the infographic below: