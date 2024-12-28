The Minimum Insertion Income (RMI) platform has denounced this Saturday in a rally of dozens of people in front of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration that the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) is, in practice, a loan and not a benefit .

“We denounce that the IMV is not responding to what the law itself and its preamble established. We denounce that its operation in the end converts something that should be a benefit into a loan,” a member of the platform indicated in statements to Europa Press. , Berta Lago, who has highlighted that they are demonstrating today, December 28, precisely because it is April Fool’s Day.

“And why on April Fool’s Day? Because we consider that in the end, instead of a right, which is what the norm says it is in theory, it is a bad loan and is innocent. We denounce it today for doing so coincide with April Fool’s Day because this is a fool’s errand, a fool’s errand for the most vulnerable people,” Lago said.

For his part, the member of the Apoyo Association, Roberto Borda, has pointed out in statements that today’s demonstration denounces that the IMV “is not eradicating poverty, but rather is increasing it.”

“According to the experience that we have in accompanying people, impoverished families who request the IMV, we have realized that it is not eradicating poverty, but rather it is increasing it. Increasing it due to undue charges, increasing it due to poor management of the benefit, which is causing families to have to face undue charges, that due to updates there are months in which they do not receive a benefit while having a recognized benefit”, explained Borda, who He has assured that it has been “detected” that in the last four and a half years “there are a large number of things to improve.”

56% of people who meet the requirements do not access the benefit, “according to data from the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF), in its third opinion, published in July,” as highlighted by Lago.

They also denounce that the rule itself “penalizes or makes the situation very complex” for some types of families depending on their education or that when other benefits or aid are collected “a refund can be demanded because they are not counted as income.”

Lago has assured that the bureaucracy of the IMV makes its management difficult since “any change, such as the birth of a child, death or independence”, since it must be communicated: “It means that the interruption of the file occurs of cancellation and a new one is opened again”.