“Kalashnikov”: Vikhr-1 missiles will be supplied to one of the friendly states

The Kalashnikov Concern has entered into an export contract for the supply of Vikhr-1 supersonic anti-tank missiles abroad. About it reported press service of the concern.

“A large export contract has been concluded for the supply of Vikhr-1 guided missiles to a friendly state,” the statement says. Which state exactly is not disclosed.

The concern also noted that in 2023, deliveries of Vikhr-1 and Strela missiles, assemblies and blocks of guided artillery shells were successfully completed. In addition, the concern carried out work to develop new high-precision equipment. The report added that production volume in the special equipment division increased by 45 percent.

Vikhr-1 guided missiles are designed to destroy armored vehicles, low-speed air targets and enemy fortifications. The missile is capable of penetrating up to 750 millimeters of armor behind reactive armor. The maximum range for hitting targets is 8 kilometers.

In November, it became known that Kalashnikov completed ahead of schedule the 2023 state defense order for the supply of Vikhr-1 missiles to the Russian Ministry of Defense, which are part of the arsenal of Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopters.