A couple presents “very serious” burns all over their body after the fire that occurred in their house in Cuntis (Pontevedra), where they were with their baby, a girl barely ten days old.

The event occurred around 3 p.m. in a house in A Raxeira, in the parish of San Miguel de Couselo. Everything indicates that the fire would have originated in the kitchen of the house, due to malfunction of an electric radiator which, according to emergency technicians, would have caused an explosion.

The man, 35 years old, He has “very serious” burns throughout his body and has been transferred by medical helicopter to the burn unit of the A Coruña hospital.

The woman, who is 29 years old, He is also in very serious condition. and she has burns all over her body, for which she is also being treated in the burn unit of the same hospital.

In the pediatric unit of the Santiago hospital, for its part, their daughter has been under observation and under a reserved prognosis, who has no burns but I could have inhaled smoke during the fire.

The fire was concentrated in the kitchen, where There was extensive damage to the walls and ceiling, but the intervention of the emergency services prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.

radiator explosion It affected the man first. and, later, his wife, while the girl was located by the emergency services when they entered the house.