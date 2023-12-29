Yesterday, Thursday, the US state of Maine issued a decision disqualifying former US President Donald Trump from running in the US presidential primary elections next year, making it the second state to make such a decision after Colorado.

State Secretary of State Sheena Bellows, the state's chief elections official, decided that the former president's application to run in the primary elections was “invalid,” according to a document published yesterday. The text of the resolution stated that, according to the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution, Trump “is not qualified to hold the office of president.”

The amendment stipulates that people who “participated in a rebellion or uprising” in violation of the constitution are excluded from elections. The Trump campaign announced that it intends to take action against the decision. Trump supporters stormed the Capitol headquarters in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Congress had met there to officially confirm the victory of Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in the presidential elections. Trump said in a speech before his supporters entered the building, “Everyone here will march to the Capitol to make your voices heard peacefully and patriotically.”

These riots resulted in the deaths of five people. It is noteworthy that, based on these events, many prosecutors in different American states are trying to prevent Trump from running in the 2024 presidential elections.

Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump was ineligible to run in the state’s primary elections, which are scheduled to be held next March 5, due to his role in the storming of the Capitol building, and therefore he cannot participate in the primary elections. Trump hopes to win the US presidential elections in 2024 and return to the White House.