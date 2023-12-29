Genoa – Not a step back. Against Inter, Genoa “must not retreat a millimetre”. Alberto Gilardino wants to take advantage of the 4 points in the last two games to close out a great 2023 for Ferraris in the best possible way and bring the end-of-year fireworks forward by a few days. To do this he will once again have the fantastic 4 at his disposal: Messias, Retegui, Malinovskyi and Gudmundsson will be in the game. It had happened only once this year: on September 28th, when the Grifone overwhelmed Roma 4-1. «Seeing Messias and Retegui training with a smile these days makes me happy – says Gilardino – they will be in the game even if they are not at 100% and I will have to evaluate whether to start one of the two from the first minute or both from the bench: you need to have the maximum caution”.

League leaders Inter arrive at the Ferraris, the rossoblù's bête noire and the fittest team in the championship. «The Nerazzurri don't give you breathing space, they jump on you and have the best midfield in Europe – says Gilardino – we have to run more than them in duels and in recovering the ball: the match must be brought to this level because dribbling and quality are very strong”. From the last two matches, Gilardino has had important responses from his team who will have to make the most of their weapons tonight too. «We must be ready to sacrifice ourselves – he adds – we cannot allow ourselves to have a hint of presumption for even a second. Courage and personality yes, presumption never.” The best news of the week is the recovery of Messias and Retegui. «Both have followed a similar path which led them to return to the group two days ago – says Gila – they naturally come from a period that we all know: we can't throw a player on the field if he isn't at the top».

And the feeling of the eve is exactly what both are destined to start from the bench and then make a contribution in the second part of the match. Quality changes, therefore, something that up until now Gilardino has not always been able to do due to injuries. In attack we are moving towards the confirmation of the Ekuban-Gudmundsson pairing. «I'm very happy with them – says Gila – I spoke to Albert, I made a joke to him, telling him that in Reggio Emilia he didn't have his best performance but he still got a goal and an assist: he must always do more and maintain himself at very high levels.”

Ballot also in midfield, with Strootman who seems to have a clear advantage over Malinovskyi to give greater consistency to the rossoblù midfield. «Kevin is fine – confirms Gila – in the middle of the field I have Badelj, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Kutlu, Jagiello, Thorsby and Messias who can play midfield: there are many solutions. Having everyone available is important, also because now the transfer market begins: those who work with me and my staff must demonstrate that they have the will and desire to wear this shirt.” On the right wing there will be the untouchable Sabelli while on the left the rossoblù coach is thinking of giving space to Martin from the first minute, sliding Vasquez to the bench who, in the first half with Sassuolo, did not appear at ease in the role of fifth in the 3-5-2. However, there should be no news in defence, with Gilardino confirming the block made up of Dragusin, Bani and De Winter.

The Nerazzurri will show up in Genoa with the aim of conquering the title of winter champion with one round to spare. It's a hungry but somewhat bandaged Inter that will take to the field at Marassi. Simone Inzaghi has Dumfries back in his squad, but will still have to do without Lautaro Martinez, Dimarco and Cuadrado. «Even tomorrow (today for those reading ed.) we will have some absences, but the shifts must not become a problem – said Inzaghi – they have already been a very good solution in these periods with so many close matches». Inzaghi warns him: «It will be a hard-fought match. Genoa is in an excellent moment, they have quality players and a very prepared coach who is doing well. We will have to play a careful and very intense match.” At Marassi Inter will present themselves with their tried and tested 3-5-2: «Clearly our principles will always remain the same, Genoa has different solutions and will have the return of important players. We'll see how they take the field, but our playing physiognomy will be the same.”

After stopping Roma, Naples and Juve, Genoa – in a sold out Ferraris and with the fans of the North who asked the whole stadium to raise their scarves at the 12th minute of the first half – he also wants to try to stop Inzaghi's battleship which this year in the championship has only lost with Sassuolo. Difficult but not impossible: try again Grifo.