A criminal case was initiated on the fact of a fire in a residential building in the village of Plesetsk, Arkhangelsk region, which killed five people. This is reported press office SU SK for the region.

The fire started on the night of January 29. When it was located in the house, the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and her four young children aged 3 to 12 were found. According to preliminary data, the cause of death was poisoning by combustion products.

“On this fact, the investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Arkhangelsk Region and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence to two or more persons) and Part 3 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons),” the UK said.

There is also evidence that the family was registered as being in a socially dangerous situation. The investigation intends to give a legal assessment of the actions of officials of the prevention system.

As one of the versions of the incident, a malfunction of the electric stove in the family’s apartment is considered. The rest of the residents of the house were not injured.

As specified in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region, the fire in a two-story wooden house began at 03:20 Moscow time. The fire area was 5 sq.m.

On the eve of the Perm region in the village of Bashkultaevo there was a fire in a two-story wooden house. The victims of the fire were a man, a woman and a child. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence to two or more persons”).