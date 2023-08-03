The accident occurred while the player was swimming in the Rio Canas in the province of Guanacaste.

The predator appeared swimming in the water, with the victim between its jaws, while the locals were seen in another clip killing the crocodile by shooting in the water.

Deportivo Rio Canas said, in a statement, after the funeral of its player: “Today, is a very difficult day for all of us. We will remember you as a coach and footballer, and also as a father. You will always live in our hearts.”