Visceral fat, also known as belly fat, wraps around the organs inside your abdomen. This type of fat is considered dangerous because it can release harmful chemicals into the bloodstream.

Fortunately, simple modifications in the diet can help get rid of stubborn fats.

Visceral fat lies in the abdominal cavity, and surrounds a number of vital organs, such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. Even worse, belly fat can lead to serious health conditions, ranging from diabetes to heart disease.

And unlike the majority of fat in your body, visceral fat is hidden deep in your abdomen. These harmful fats make up about a tenth of the total body fat.

Research has shown that ginger is able to reduce dangerous belly fat.

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that ginger powder was able to reduce visceral fat.

Obesity describes a degree of fat, or an amount of fat, located in a specific area of ​​the body.

This research was originally set out to investigate whether ginger supplementation could prevent obesity.

The research looked at rat models that received ginger powder. The research team prepared ginger powder using hot pressurized water extraction method.

After the mice followed the diet for seven weeks, the research noted a reduction in visceral adipose tissue, obesity and other indicators of weight loss.

The research reported that the findings show a “promising nutritional strategy” for reducing adipose tissue and obesity.

Ginger is a tropical herb that is commonly used as a spice. It’s full of phenolic compounds, flavonoids, and terpenoids known for their “health-promoting effects.”

According to the study, this herb also appears to exhibit anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antioxidant activities.

However, recent years have indicated the potential anti-obesity effects of ginger as well.

Another research study is looking at ginger’s fat-burning effects.

A review of 60 studies, published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, confirmed that ginger has beneficial effects against obesity. And this time the research also included human-based experiments.

These studies indicate that consuming this herb can enhance calorie burning and reduce feelings of hunger associated with weight loss.

The herb has also been associated with positive changes in cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, inflammatory proteins, and liver health.