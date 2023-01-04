The Technology, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council continued, during a meeting it held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Dubai, chaired by the Chairman of the Committee, Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, to discuss the issue of the government’s policy regarding the sustainability of electricity and water services.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, Maryam Majid bin Thaniah, rapporteur of the committee, Dr. Hawaa Al-Dahhak, Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, Saeed Rashid Al-Abedi, Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al-Tunaiji, and Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, members of the Federal National Council.

The meeting was also attended by the Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector, Eng. Youssef Ahmed Al Ali.