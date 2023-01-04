Welfare areas | According to STM, the beginning of the social security reform went mostly as planned, concerns about the employees’ ability to cope

Disruptions have occurred, for example, in patient information systems. Equipment has been missing and technical support is backlogged.

Social- and the transfer of health services to the responsibility of welfare areas has mostly gone as planned, says the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM). The first salary payment day next week Friday is one of the touchstones of the initial phase.

On the first day of the year, social security services and rescue operations moved from municipalities and municipal associations to welfare areas. Based on the survey carried out by STM for welfare areas, the transition has gone as planned, but some individual problem areas have emerged.

Change leader Ville-Veikko Ahonen from the Ministry of Finance says that there have been no disturbances in any specific areas, but the same small things have occurred in different areas.

“The most exciting moment is Friday next week, which is the first salary payment day in the regions. It shows whether we got through with such few disturbances,” Ahonen describes.

Locally there have been problems with directing customer contacts correctly. According to Ville-Veikko Ahonen, the problems are related to changing phone numbers.

“For example, the telephone service intended for the elderly has not directed customers to the right place,” says Ahonen.

According to him, there have been some additional contacts in the first few days.

“Chat services and telephone services were a bit congested in a few areas, but the situation has calmed down.”

Based on the survey conducted for welfare areas, in some places there have been hangups, slowness or malfunctions of information systems, which have also affected customer and patient information systems. There have been challenges with access rights, logins and updating email addresses. Equipment has been missing, and technical support is backlogged. There have been difficulties in planning work shift lists.

According to the ministry’s survey, there have also been minor disturbances in the operation of Kela’s brokerage accounts. In addition, gas cards have not worked in some places and lunch benefits have been missing.

Take care is caused by the staff’s ability to cope in a changing situation, according to the responses of the welfare areas.

According to Ahonen, the concerns are related to the workload of the staff in the middle of the corona epidemic and the problems of the emergency room, as well as the long-continued preparation work.

“The work has been done for a year and a half day and night”, describes Ahonen.

According to STM’s survey, patient safety has not been jeopardized in the early days of the welfare areas, and although there have been delays in service production, services have been handled as normal. It has been possible to take care of the tasks of the rescue operation normally. Possible disruptions or delays in services may occur in the coming weeks.

According to Ahonen, the beginning of the welfare regions will be monitored next week in a discussion with each region.

“We get a snapshot of where any area is going and what kind of disruptions have occurred. In addition, the leaders of all welfare areas will meet next week.”