The danish Jonas Vingegaardwinner of the Tour de France, the Slovenian Tadej

Pogacar, winner of 4 classics, and the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel, world champion and laureate in Milan San Remo and Paris Roubaixmake up the golden podium of the 2023 season.

A year that has consolidated the Vingegaard-Pogacar duel in the Tour, with the Nordic tying 2 titles with the Slovenian. Another Slovenian, Primoz Roglic He won the pink in the Giro and could not make history with the fourth Vuelta due to team discipline.

The winners

In the classics, Van der Poel became the main star, clinching the season with the rainbow in the Glasgow World Cup, undoubtedly one of the most complete cyclists in history, standing out in several disciplines.

Vingegaard takes the measure of the Tour Jonas Vingegaard (Hillerslev, 27 years old), has had a brilliant season, with clear objectives and the ideal preparation to achieve his main prize: the Tour de France, which was awarded for the second consecutive year, equaling two with Pogacar, its great rival.

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar.

With the calendar oriented towards the July event, Vingegaard made his debut by winning O Gran Camiño and finished it with second place in the Vuelta, where he gave the spotlight to his American teammate Sepp Kuus.

The money

Always at the start and end of each season the ranking of the riders who earn the most money in the year is looked at and this time on that prestigious list is a Colombian.

Tadej Pogacar wears the leader's shirt in this ranking, as he puts into his pocket the not inconsiderable sum of six million euros a year.

escorts him Tom Pidcock, the team runner Ineoswhich totals four million in his bank account.

In third position is the Welshman Geraint Thomas, also from Ineos, who earns 3.5 million euros.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, TotalVelo and Het Laatste Nieuws, A Colombian is part of that list, it is about Egan Bernalwhich obtains three million euros per year.

The general

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) – €6 million

2. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) – €4 million

3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) – 3.5 million euros

4. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) – 3 million euros

5. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) – 2.9 million euros

6. Jonás Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) – 2.5 million euros

7. Julián Alaphilippe (Soudal QuickStep) – 2.3 million euros

8. Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) – €2 million

9. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) – €2 million

10. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal QuickStep) – €2 million

