DThe government in Kiev's considerations about encouraging Ukrainians living abroad who are subject to military service to return are being discussed controversially in Germany. While Union politicians supported Ukraine's wish, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) made it clear on Friday that Germany would not force anyone to do military service against their will. The CDU defense politician Roderich Kiesewetter called for the citizen's allowance of Ukrainian men subject to military service in Germany to be reduced.

Ukraine is currently desperately looking for soldiers to be able to withstand Russia's attacks. There is talk of the necessary mobilization of 450,000 to 500,000 men. Therefore, consideration is being given to how men who have fled abroad can be brought back.

700,000 conscripts in the EU alone

There are around 700,000 Ukrainians subject to military service in the EU states alone. In an interview with the media from Axel Springer Publishing, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerow spoke of sending an “invitation” to men subject to military service abroad. He also brought sanctions into play. However, the government in Kiev has distanced itself from this.

Buschmann rejected the idea. “It will not be the case that we force people to do military service or conscription against their will,” he told the German Press Agency. It is good that the war refugees have been taken in. The federal government is trying “to ensure that more people from Ukraine get into work and fewer end up living on citizens’ money”.

Kiesewetter, on the other hand, told Deutschlandfunk that one could not condone it if able-bodied men withdrew from supporting their homeland. If the men didn't want to go to the front, they could be deployed in homeland security. This could be regulated in a government agreement. It is also helpful that “we are simply reducing the citizen’s allowance for men capable of military service.” Union parliamentary group deputy Johann Wadephul (CDU) told the TV channel “Welt” that it was “an urgent moral appeal and we should definitely support it politically.”