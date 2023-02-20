Passengers on a bus carrying migrants from various countries, including Colombia, experienced a tragic accident that killed at least 15 lives. The vehicle was traveling through the state of Puebla, central Mexico, when it was apparently hit by a trailer.

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 5 Colombians have already been identified after the unfortunate incident.

According to the Foreign Ministry statement, one of them died in the accident. The victim was a 56-year-old man, who was recognized by his son.

In addition, it was learned that a 30-year-old man, also of Colombian nationality, in good health, was identified and “made available to the immigration authorities of Oaxaca.”

Additionally, The entity reported that among the injured were three Colombians: two men aged 23 and 37 and a woman aged 36.

Meanwhile, “the Colombian Foreign Ministry, through the Consulate in Mexico City, remains attentive and in contact with the authorities and the General Hospital of Tehuacán de Puebla for new reports of injured and deceased people and thus provide all the necessary and pertinent help,” the entity published on its website.

According to local media, the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Puebla, among others, are an obligatory step for people who wish to enter the United States illegally.

According to ‘EFE’, “the region is experiencing a record migratory flow, with 2.76 million undocumented immigrants detained at the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022.”

