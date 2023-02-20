Monday, February 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Turkey warns of tsunami risk after new earthquake

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Turkey warns of tsunami risk after new earthquake

Turkish authorities have warned the population to stay away from the coast in Hatay province, as the water level could rise from the new earthquake.| Photo: EFE/EPA/Refik Tekin.

Turkish authorities have warned the population to stay away from the coast in Hatay province, as the water level could rise by half a meter after the new 6.4-magnitude earthquake that shook southeastern Turkey on Monday. , two weeks after the tremors that left 41,000 dead.

This new earthquake was recorded in the town of Samandag, about 12 kilometers from the Mediterranean coast, which is why AFAD, the Turkish emergency service, asked people to stay away from the water.

There is still no data available on possible further damage or casualties, but numerous reporters present in Antioquia reported that the tremor caused panic among survivors housed in tents.

At least one half-collapsed building collapsed completely and debris from other buildings damaged parked cars, according to broadcaster “NTV”.

See also  Formula 1 | Ferrari protested against both Red Bull drivers


#Turkey #warns #tsunami #risk #earthquake

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
6.4 magnitude earthquake hits south-east Turkey

6.4 magnitude earthquake hits south-east Turkey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result