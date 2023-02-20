Turkey warns of tsunami risk after new earthquake

Turkish authorities have warned the population to stay away from the coast in Hatay province, as the water level could rise from the new earthquake. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Refik Tekin.

Turkish authorities have warned the population to stay away from the coast in Hatay province, as the water level could rise by half a meter after the new 6.4-magnitude earthquake that shook southeastern Turkey on Monday. , two weeks after the tremors that left 41,000 dead.

This new earthquake was recorded in the town of Samandag, about 12 kilometers from the Mediterranean coast, which is why AFAD, the Turkish emergency service, asked people to stay away from the water.

There is still no data available on possible further damage or casualties, but numerous reporters present in Antioquia reported that the tremor caused panic among survivors housed in tents.

At least one half-collapsed building collapsed completely and debris from other buildings damaged parked cars, according to broadcaster “NTV”.