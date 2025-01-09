An art such as cinema has the charm, among many others, that it allows each film to be freely interpreted. Although the director is the one who decides what he wants to tell and how to do it, each person perceives it in a different way, awakening emotions and sensations that do not have to be the same in all cases.

Added to this is the question of taste, which is subjective. Although on many occasions it is agreed that a film is very good and the majority of the public acclaims it, in said triumph there is also those who think differently and they consider that they do not like that job at all.

In these disparate opinions, some stand out when they come from famous people, critics or prominent figures in the media world. One of the usual movie lovers who usually shares his verdict on the titles he sees ands Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

The popular academic has used his social networks, as usual, to give his opinion on one of the latest films he has gone to see at the cinema. It is about ‘Parthenope’ by acclaimed Italian director Paolo Sorrentino.









The story, according to synopsis Officially, it is about Parthenope’s life “from her birth in 1950 to today. A feminine epic devoid of heroism but overflowing with an inexorable passion for freedom, Naples and the faces of loveall those true, useless and unspeakable loves. The perfect summer of Capri, the carefreeness of youth, which ends in an ambush. And then all the others: the Neapolitans, men and women, observed and loved, disillusioned and vital, their waves of melancholy, their tragic ironies and their dejected looks.

Pérez-Reverte’s opinion on ‘Parthenope’

Regarding this work, which has been both praised and criticized, Pérez-Reverte’s opinion has been the following: «I have seen «Parthenope». AND It is likely that those who call it an original film and almost a masterpiece have not seen (De Sica, Germi, Visconti, Scola, Bertolucci, Risi, Fellini, Zampa, Pietrangeli, Pasolini…) enough Italian cinema. Or that they have forgotten,” says the writer.

With this comparison, Reverte has proceeded to share more films that, for him, do They deserve the title of masterpiecegiving several examples in more publications on his