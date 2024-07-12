Chihuahua, Chih.- Six-year-old David, who has autism, won first place in the special education preschool level of the ‘Don Quixote’ contest, which represents an achievement, as it is a reading comprehension contest of one of the most important literary works in the Spanish language.

Proud of their little boy, his parents, Jesús Manuel and Bianca Elena, were pleased with this achievement, but also with the opportunity given by the Department of Education and Sports of the Government of the State of Chihuahua, because it is the first time that students with disabilities have been included in this award.

The winning child belongs to the Multiple Care Center (CAM) number 7504, and his victory means one more step towards making visible children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The award ceremony and presentation of recognitions to students, teachers and family members who won the

The 26th edition of the State Reading Contest ‘Don Quixote Invites Us to Read’ was held at the Mirador Hotel, and it was celebrated that 222,148 participants were registered, including 683 teachers from 1,680 primary, secondary and higher education institutions in the state.

In addition, with the aim of promoting educational inclusion, this time for the first time they had the participation of special education students, who are cared for in the Multiple Care Centers (CAM).

The Undersecretary of Basic Education, Lorenzo Arturo Parga Amado, headed the awards ceremony and highlighted that this event celebrates the literary legacy of Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, in addition to the state administration’s commitment to promoting reading and writing at all educational levels.

She also congratulated the winners and highlighted how the creativity and talent of each of the students, teachers and family members has been demonstrated.

The competition had three aspects: ‘Stories for Don Quixote’ (narrative creation), aimed at students of basic, upper secondary and higher education, ‘The Voices of Quixote’ (reading aloud) for students, teachers and family members, and ‘Narrative of Pedagogical Experiences’ (written testimony or narrative of a pedagogical project or experience) for teaching groups.

To reach the state stage, participants went through three qualifying rounds: Group, Squad, and Zone or Subsystem.

During the course of the contest, each participant read at least 5 books, which gives a total of 1,110,740 books.

During the state stage, the jury members reviewed and rated 992 finalist works to determine the state winners, with a total of 97, distributed as follows: 33 in ‘Stories for Don Quixote’, 43 in ‘The Voices of Quixote’, 16 students from the CAM and 5 groups in ‘Narrative of Pedagogical Experiences’.

The winners are from the municipalities of Buenaventura, Camargo, Casas Grandes, Ciudad Juárez, Aldama, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc, Bocoyna, Hidalgo del Parral, Santa Bárbara, Delicias and Saucillo, and were awarded recognition plaques, as well as laptops, cell phones, smart speakers, tablets and cash prizes.