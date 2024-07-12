Chihuahua, Chih.- A spectacular crash occurred this afternoon, where fortunately only significant material damage was reported.

The events took place a few metres from the junction with the Cereso, where the driver of a trailer belonging to the Real company was driving at excessive speed and, failing to brake, hit a tanker truck from behind.

After the impact, the trailer was left with its front destroyed and on the median strip that had broken the lanes.

Fortunately, both drivers were unharmed, with only minor injuries.

Traffic police officers arrived at the scene to take note of the accident and determine the corresponding responsibility. It should be noted that the northbound direction was closed to traffic, so the vehicles were traveling in the opposite direction.