Metallic Rouge will arrive in the winter delivery of 2024. However, it is a work that has a very interesting reason, I mean that was intended to honor and celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of Studio Bones. That's right, it will be a completely original story.

Yeah, Studio Bones is mainly in charge of shonen titles, in recent years it stood out especially with the following series: My Hero Academia, Full Metal Alchemist, Soul Eater, Noragami, Bungo Stray Dogs and Mob Psycho. He adapted several seasons of the anime. And now, to celebrate her greatest successes, will release a sci-fi anime that comes with a lot of action and ideological issues typical of the genre. Without further ado, I'll tell you what it is about.

Metallic Rouge: a metal waifu, a futuristic world and a chaotic breakdown

Metallic Rouge is the new Sci Fi anime that presents us with a futuristic world in which androids coexist with humansin a different way than Pluto oa Time of Eve.

Rouge Redstar is the powerful android who will be chosen for a special mission: Code Rouge. However, she will not be alone, she has a young woman named Naomi Orthman for company. The girls will generate a bond of trust that could save Rouge in the most critical moments, however, it will also push her to think about different issues of her existence and the hierarchy in which she develops.

Rouge is a Nean, in other words, an artificial human, however, in this new world the coexistence of Nean and humans is advocated. However, at a certain point, nine nean will have the purpose of rebuilding society to sustain new rights and other ways of relating. However, this means that He has to rebel against the government.

After that The Code Rouge mission is born, which basically sends Rouge – along with Naomi – to assassinate the nine Neans who have revolted. Thanks to this we will see great fights between androids in beautiful settings that are more steampunk, as can be seen in the trailers.

However, of course, government affairs have hidden things, so Rouge could face truths she never imagined.

Code Rouge demands Rouge Redstar kill the nine Nean rebels. Will she make it? What will become of Rouge after Code Rouge? It should be noted that the girl would have to kill “her own”, since she herself is a Nean and in theory, she could support her cause. However, the government is supposed to advocate for the coexistence of both “races.”

Important data

The opening and ending themes have already been revealed:

“Rouge” by Yu-ka is the opening theme.

“Scarlet” by Dazbee is the closing song.

The voice cast:

Rouge Redstar – Yume Miyamoto

– Yume Miyamoto Naomi Orthmann –Tomoyo Kurosawa

–Tomoyo Kurosawa Jean Yunghart – Shunsuke Takeuchi

– Shunsuke Takeuchi Sara Fitzgerald – Yu Shimamura ]

– Yu Shimamura Jaron Fate – Hiroyuki Yoshino

– Hiroyuki Yoshino Jill Sturgeon – Yui Ogura

– Yui Ogura Afdal Bashal –Kenjiro Tsuda

–Kenjiro Tsuda Eden Vallock – Kazuyuki Okitsu

– Kazuyuki Okitsu Ash Stahl –Atsushi Miyauchi

–Atsushi Miyauchi Noid 262 –Chiaki Kobayashi

Well, there are three things we can expect from Metallic Rouge:

Magic girls style mecha battles

Ideological conflicts of class and race

State secrets

That's right, the magic girl style mecha fights will be one of the most amazing touches of Metallic Rouge. It seems that Our android is quite smart with gloves; she is capable of completely turning into a cyborg to confront his companions. Her transformation will make her look phenomenal. Do you think she can overcome Lucy's hype of Cyberpunk: edgerunners?

That's right, Rouge could be one of the best protagonists of the year, let's see what kind of story she presents to us. Thanks to the trailer we know that the protagonist will go into crisis. She is no wonder, everyone tells her what she should do and at times she won't know who she should listen to.

Rouge will have an internal conflict that will take her to darker horizons. “Who I am? I am free? Why and for what do I fight? The worst: for whom?” The tangle of ideas that will cross your mind will be chaotic, however it seems that it will not have nuances as dark as Ergo Proxywe have to check it.

This way, Metallic Rouge It will refer to the ideas of freedom and artificiality. What a mess!

There are two things that he already showed Metallic Rouge through its neat trailers. The fantastic pillars on which it is based; On the one hand we have the laws of robotics and on the other hand we have Code Eve.

Both could be the basis of all sci-fi series, however, will there be more that is only answered within the spheres of the anime industry? Well, we'll have to wait to find out.

What are Isaac Asimov's three laws of robotics?

For now let's talk a little about Isaac Asimov, the father of modern science fiction. We already know that he was interested in generating three laws of robotics that he tries to reference in order to consolidate them through each of his works.

The laws of robotics are the following:

The first law: A robot cannot harm a human being.

The second law: A robot must obey the orders given to it by human beings, except when such orders conflict with the first law.

The third law: A robot must protect its own existence – as long as such protection does not conflict with the first or second law.

However, we know that there may be some gaps in this list; and that can be quite unfair to robots. We know that, right?

On the other hand,What will happen to the Code Eve issues? Will there be a connection with the project? Time of Eve? Only time will allow us to clarify.

To all this, Doesn't that sound familiar to you? Moulin Rouge? Will there be some hidden wink there? The secret mission thing sounds like that, doesn't it? Furthermore, the music clip could also give us an idea. Well, I hope not, because pure tuberculous tragedy towards the end of Moulin Rouge; although since it is a sci fi series, it is not that the tragic essence was discarded.

It will be released on January 10 Metallic Rouge, We know it will be available through Crunchyroll. However, it is not yet confirmed whether it will be simulcast. If yes, we would have the chapters every Wednesday.

Other debut anime that you can watch this winter season are Delicious in Dungeon and DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION.

