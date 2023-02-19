February 19, 2023 11:01

A child, no more than two years old, was killed on Sunday, as a result of complications from swallowing a piece of strawberry that led to blockage of the airway and the stop of the heart muscle. , according to the Arabic website. According to what was reported by the Egyptian media, a statement from Benha University Hospital revealed the details of the incident, as the hospital received the child who was suffering from “violent flatulence” in a piece of strawberry that completely blocked the airway, which led to the stop of the heart muscle. The child was resuscitated and transferred to the hospital for endoscopy to extract a piece of strawberry. According to the statement, the medical team immediately began trying to save the child, who was in a very critical condition on a ventilator, and suffered a heart muscle stop twice, and a piece of strawberry was already extracted and it was found to be large in size and that it actually led to a complete obstruction of the airway, and therefore the child could not bear it. Shortness of breath for a long time, and even after extraction, his condition remained critical from the length of the period of breathlessness until God passed away.

Source: agencies