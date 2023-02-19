Besides the fact that the bins are filling up and some streets are littered with rubbish, the strike of the municipal rubbish collectors in Rotterdam exposes a completely different problem: instead of using a toilet, market vendors do their business in plastic bags and then put them on leave the street. “Behind the bus where you pay for your herring or head of lettuce, they are pooping and pissing.”
Stephen Pronk
Latest update:
08:28
