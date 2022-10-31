Gathering ‘A two bands’
The gathering of ‘A two bands’ values Efesé’s great moment and if there is a goal missing in attack. It also analyzes the step back of Mario Simón’s team and the pressure they suffer at home
FC Cartagena continues to show every week that it is ready to fight for the ‘playoff’ and compete with the greats of the Second Division. On the last day, he returned to play face to face with Granada, one of the most powerful projects in the category, and once again demonstrated that this year he has raised the level in terms of skill and competitiveness. Instead. Real Murcia took a step back and lengthened the trauma he suffers when he plays for Enrique Roca. But the performance against Osasuna B was disappointing, since he was more outdone than ever.
#Cartagena #height #greats #trauma #Real #Murcia #Enrique #Roca
Leave a Reply