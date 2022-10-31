FC Cartagena continues to show every week that it is ready to fight for the ‘playoff’ and compete with the greats of the Second Division. On the last day, he returned to play face to face with Granada, one of the most powerful projects in the category, and once again demonstrated that this year he has raised the level in terms of skill and competitiveness. Instead. Real Murcia took a step back and lengthened the trauma he suffers when he plays for Enrique Roca. But the performance against Osasuna B was disappointing, since he was more outdone than ever.