On the life imprisonment “the indication of the Constitutional Court was accepted”. He said it the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, at the press conference after the CDM. “We had an indication from the Constitutional Court, which would have ruled on some critical issues of this discipline that essentially concerned automatism – he explained -, that is, that for the simple fact of being convicted of some crimes certain measures or limitations to the measures were triggered . Indication that it has been accepted and inserted in the approved decree. There is no longer this automatism but a whole series of evaluations is devolved to the judge “.