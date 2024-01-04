Civil Guard agents have arrested two people and investigated six others, most of them minors, in the province of Seville for their alleged membership in a criminal organization, threats, coercion and injuries. These arrests are part of Operation 'Macana', which has allowed the dismantling of a “bloc” of the violent youth gang Blood. Crimes against people, property and public health are also attributed to them.

The investigation began when notifications of a series of attacks and confrontations between youth gangs arrived at the Civil Guard offices. All of them starring minors. Most of these brawls were started by members of the Bloods, occurred during different celebrations of recreational events and involved the use of edged weapons such as knives, punches or sharp objects with great damaging potential.

The leader of the bloc dismantled by the agents frequently traveled to Madrid, although he was based in the city of Seville. The purpose of the trips to the capital was to interact with the top leaders of the organization. And, according to police sources, this member of the Bloods had the mission of creating a new branch of the gang in this Andalusian province, which also involved recruiting new members.

Requirements to join the Bloods



The leader of the detained block was looking for teenagers who were easily manipulated and in vulnerable situations. To do this, he frequented schools, institutes and youth meeting spaces such as sports centers or parks. Social media also played an important role in recruiting new members.

However, in order to belong to the gang, applicants had to pass some tests such as attacking other adolescents, receiving physical punishment – as a sign of commitment – or carrying out other types of criminal acts such as theft, robberies with violence or force. The objective of the latter is to obtain economic benefits in order to finance the organization.

One of the weapons found during the investigation of the Sevillian group



Divine Guard





Once these 'missions' were completed, which aim to demonstrate the ability to carry out criminal actions for the gang, the applicants changed their status to be sworn members. From this moment on, the block leader gave them a specific position in the organization.

Membership in the band also entailed a certain code of conduct and specific clothing. In case of failing to comply with these regulations or with the orders issued by a member positioned at a higher level, members had to be exposed to physical punishment. These became more severe if the mandates violated were given by the leadership.

Leaving the organization, as happens in other youth gangs, was extremely punishable. It involved death threats, for example, both to the 'deserter' and to his family. And once inside, the task of leaving the group without the leader's consent became a very complicated act.

How Bloods work



To finance themselves, subordinates not only have to pay mandatory fees, but are also tasked with actions such as drug retailing. Minors are the ones who must be in charge of these types of 'missions', which also include robberies and robberies, to satisfy the needs of the group.

The presence of the Sevillian Bloods block was very high on social networks. They used this type of platform both to give instructions and instructions and to recruit new members. It also served as a channel for disseminating the attacks committed in order to obtain greater recognition from the leadership of the organization and frighten members of rival gangs.