The toaster shaped Xbox Series S it really exists: spotted some time ago on a French site, the device seemed like a nice fake and instead it currently is available at Walmart priced at $39.99.
After the official mini-fridge of Xbox Series This isn't the first time the Series S has been mistaken for something else.
In fact, you will remember that a few years ago Microsoft itself joked about the resemblance of the Xbox Series S to a speaker, in a post on social media that also gave rise to a funny exchange with the official profile of the biscuits Oreos.
The characteristics of the toaster
“Achievement Unlocked: Optimal Carbohydrate Experience”: this is how theXbox Series S Toaster on the Walmart website. “This appliance will take your kitchen worktop to the next level.”
“The dial lets you toast bread, English muffins, frozen waffles and bagels exactly how you want them every time, from lightly toasted to dark. Multiple family members or roommates? Keep a list of everyone's settings to get the bonus of group breakfast.”
“The countdown timer lets you know how much time is left until your toast. No more having to jump through breakfast-induced hoops or try to spread butter on already cold bread because you were trying to find a good save point. “
“But wait, there's more: stamps the Xbox logo onto the bread as it heats it. It is the next generation toasting console. Buy it today.”
