The toaster shaped Xbox Series S it really exists: spotted some time ago on a French site, the device seemed like a nice fake and instead it currently is available at Walmart priced at $39.99.

After the official mini-fridge of Xbox Series This isn't the first time the Series S has been mistaken for something else.

In fact, you will remember that a few years ago Microsoft itself joked about the resemblance of the Xbox Series S to a speaker, in a post on social media that also gave rise to a funny exchange with the official profile of the biscuits Oreos.