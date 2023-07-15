Amman (Union)

Yesterday, a large fire broke out in forests located between the governorates of Jerash and Ajloun in Jordan, prompting the army to intervene with its planes to control its spread.

And the Jordanian army said, in a statement on its website, that “three aircraft of the Air Force supported the civil defense in efforts to put out fires in the Safsafa area in Ajloun Governorate.”

In turn, the governor of Jerash, Firas Al-Faour, said, “The civil defense cadres controlled the fire, which destroyed 1,200 dunums, by 90 percent.”

The participation of the Royal Air Force planes comes due to the difficult topography of the area, which prevented civil defense vehicles from reaching the site of the fire, according to the Jordanian News Agency, Petra.

It should be noted that the “MI-26 T2” helicopter, which participated in firefighting operations, can lift a very large load, and is able to fly in various weather conditions to deal with such situations and cases that require its use.