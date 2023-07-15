Istanbul (agencies)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed yesterday that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, “agrees with him” on the importance of extending the Ukrainian grain export agreement through the Black Sea, which expires next Monday evening.

Erdogan told reporters, “Preparations are underway in Turkey to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin next August. We agree on the importance of extending the grain export agreement across the Black Sea.” The Turkish president stated that he had spoken to his Russian counterpart, but he did not specify when the conversation took place.

Regarding the message that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent to Putin to ensure his approval of the extension, Erdogan expressed, “Hopefully, with this letter, we will ensure the extension of the grain corridor, with our joint efforts and those of Russia.”

Yesterday, Putin confirmed that the agreement failed to meet the Russian demands, adding in a televised interview, “I would like to stress that nothing ever happened. The action is unilateral. We will think about what we can do. We have a few days left.”

For his part, Guterres’ spokesman said that the latter wants to remove obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers – which is the other part of the July 2022 agreement, with which Putin denounced non-compliance – by “removing obstacles to the financial transactions of the Russian Agricultural Bank.”

This agreement was the focus of a meeting between the United Nations and the European Union yesterday near Brussels.

By ensuring the safety of the movement of goods in the Black Sea upon their departure from Ukrainian ports, the agreement, which requires inspection of ships by representatives of the four signatory parties, has allowed the export of about 33 million tons since its entry into force on August 1, 2022, mostly wheat and corn.