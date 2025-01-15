CrossFit is one of the sports disciplines that has experienced the greatest growth in recent years in Spain and in a few days the most anticipated event of the year for thousands of ‘crossfitters’ will arrive. In February they arrive ‘Open 2025’something like the ‘Olympics’ of CrossFit and a democratic way of ensuring that whoever wants can fight for a place in the final of the Crossfit Games, the most important international event in this sport.

If you are in the amateur category, and you are just starting to do burpees, it doesn’t matter. You can measure forces with Mathew Fraser, Justin Medeiros, Tia-Clair Toomey, Laura Horvath. as well as with the rest of the people in your box.

To do this, the first thing you have to do is sign up for this first stage, whose Registration begins this Wednesday, January 15 and is done through the official page from the American company that owns the largest fitness brand on the planet. The price of the CrossFit Open worldwide is $20.

Anyone who wants to measure their physical capabilities against the rest of the planet has access to it (in the last edition 150,000 men and 124,000 women signed up) and demonstrate different physical abilities: strength, speed, endurance, range of joint motion (includes flexibility and elasticity) to establish which athlete is the most versatile in the event. Of them, only 30 men and 30 women will compete for the title known as ‘Fittest on Earth’.









#workout #motivation #training #thruster #gym #crossfitespaña ♬ original sound – CrossFit Spain @crossfitespana The thruster is an original CrossFit creation that combines a front squat and a push press. When done well, the thruster is a smooth, cyclical movement pattern that provides enormous benefits to the athlete. Learning, practicing and mastering the thruster improves the ten general physical skills that CrossFit aims to develop. Scaling of any CrossFit movement should be used to satisfy the athlete at their current level, preserving the originally intended stimulus of the training. Climbing should be considered a progressive tool for athletes to surpass their current level, not a crutch to avoid difficulties. Below we present two possible ways to climb the thruster. @CrossFit #CrossFit

When does the CrossFit Open start?

The competition, a good way to check if you have done your homework during the year, lasts three weeks, and starts on February 27in each of them a workout is published that no one knows in advance, and which must be faced with standards adjusted to each age category – the minimum age to register is 14 years – and level of physical performance. The pits usually program the wods (workout of day, or ‘Work of the day’) of the games during the competition to make it easier for athletes to register for the competition and test themselves.

«It is a celebration of the Crossfit community, where the values ​​of sport, unity and camaraderie and sportsmanship are present. Besides, it is a world-class physical fitness test and it helps us challenge ourselves and get the best out of each other,” he explains. Nahun Villanuevaco-owner and head coach at ClubOne CrossFitone of the reference centers for the practice of this discipline and which is located in Madrid. «They are for everyone, regardless of the physical condition of each person; Each workout that Crossfit proposes has different adaptations depending on the abilities of each athlete,” says the expert.

The personal mark of each athlete who wants to appear is certified by qualified judges to this end, present in the pits around the world where tests are carried outand is uploaded online to the CrossFit official websiteallowing each participant to not only carry a strict control of your brandsbut also to be able to assess the individual physical level when compared with the rest of the participants from their own training center as well as from around the world.

«Our best marketing tool is everyone who tries it and gets hooked, because it encourages those around them. It is a training that changes people’s lives in a very profound way. “The best investment in health,” he points out. Don Faul, current CEO of the companyin a recent interview.

How many people practice Crossfit in Spain?

Although it is difficult to establish an exact number of people who practice this growing discipline, since CrossFit Spain They strive to make an approximation. Each box has about 175 users on averageso there are about 110,000 users who practice it in our country. He average price of the monthly fees for this sport range between 75 and 100 euros.

There has been some controversy in recent times due to the increase in rates by the American multinational, something that has caused the crossfit community to position itself on two opposing sides after the decision to raise the fee for gyms from 3,000 to 4,500 euros per year. This circumstance has caused the brand to lose more than 100 boxes in our country in recent months.

Currently, the network has 590 boxes distributed throughout Spainin contrast to the 692 centers of this type of training that the company had in the country at the end of 2023. It is the fifth market globally.

What is Crossfit?

If there is something that characterizes the great athletes of this training system that has become a sport, besides their incredible physical strength, it’s your mental strength. This training combines tests such as weightlifting (snatch and two-stroke) powerlifting, strongman, sports gymnasticsor athletics among others, and “it is based on functional movements, constantly varied and executed at high intensity”, as indicated by Nat Díez, general director of CrossFit in Spain.

«There are many parts within the same sport, you have to train very hard to be able to master everything. It is very important to be patient and disciplined, keep your mind clear, keep positive messages and always rely on the group,” says Aniol Ekai (Pamplona, ​​1997), one of the two Spaniards who participated in the 2024 CrossFit Games held in Texas. “It will help you live longer, and you have to know that you don’t need to be in shape to practice it, but to do it to be in shape,” explains Fabian Beneito (Valencia, 1996), the other Spaniard who competed in the US and who knows perfectly what it is to reach number one in Europe. They both train with Training Culturea CrossFit program that brings together the Spanish elite of the discipline in Zarautz (Guipúzcoa).

Athletes in this discipline have the goal of being able to overcome any circumstance or physical test that is proposed to them successfully. It is not strange therefore to see them rowing, competing on a mountain bike, climbing a rope, swimming, crossing a football field doing a handstand, shoulder press exercises and dead weight lifts or performing different repetitions suspended in rings .

What are those Open numbers and what are the key dates?

The system for naming the wods is using the year of the season, for example in this year 2025, the first number corresponds to the year and the next is the order of the week. The first wod, or training, will be the 25.1the next one 25.2 and the last one 25.3.

So if someone tells you that 21.3 was difficult for them, they are referring to the Open in the third week of 2021. Last year was the first time that the American company announced the opening of the event in Madrid as its headquarters, announcing the first high intensity training since the Caja Mágica.

He first word will be published on February 27and there will be until March 3 to do it if you upload your score to the official Crossfit website. The second will have to be done between March 6 and 10; while the third will take place between the 13th and 17th of the same month. Only 1% of the participants will access the semifinals, which will take place between April and May.