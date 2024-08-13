Chihuahua.- The delegate of the Taxpayer’s Defense Office (Prodecon), Adrián Rodríguez Almeida, presented to construction entrepreneurs affiliated with the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), the services he offers to protect the rights and guarantees of taxpayers.

He explained that the organization seeks to disseminate the actions it carries out to spread a new tax culture, that is, to create awareness of the obligations and rights of taxpayers and the powers of the tax authorities such as: SAT, Infonavit and IMSS.

The official explained that the state has a positive tax culture, so it is one of the states that collects the most taxes in the country and with the greatest formality.

However, he said, taxpayers who feel aggrieved by an act of authority can be supported, for which Prodecon has areas for consultation and advice; complaints and claims, which in 80% of cases are favorable for the taxpayer; legal defense, in which there is a 91% efficiency rate, as well as conclusive agreements.

In his message, CMIC President Julio Mercado Rodríguez pointed out that the construction sector is one of the most important economic drivers in the country, positioned as the fifth wealth-generating economic activity, which represented 7.2% of the GDP of the total economy in 2023.

He state of Chihuahua contributed 3.7% of the construction GDP and recorded a recovery of 24.7%, a result that exceeds the 23% recorded in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Without a doubt, he said, this is a good time for the union to remain united, thus allowing it to achieve the objectives and goals set by the Chamber.

This is why it is important for construction companies to create synergy with institutions such as Prodecon, which has the power to act as a mediator in tax conflicts between construction companies and tax authorities, facilitating resolutions and disputes in a faster and more efficient manner.