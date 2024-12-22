A basketball club from Madrid takes part of the Gordo that has fallen in Logroño: “Very distributed, it has affected many families”

72,480 has been the lucky number for 2024. It is the number awarded the Jackpot of the Lottery and has been sold entirely in Logroño. As soon as it came out, dozens of people surrounded the Muro del Carmen administration, in the center of Logroño, where its vendors still couldn’t believe it. They quickly verified that a good part of the prize had traveled to Madrid and had been distributed in participation of the Distrito Olimpico basketball club, from the San Blas neighborhood of Madrid.

From the club, and in the midst of the celebration, they acknowledge that they still do not know how much they have sold or how much money they have distributed in prizes, but they do know that “it has touched many families,” says Iñaki del Castillo, the director of operations of the club. club, explaining that they were small shares. In the Lottery administration, still without clear data, they explain that of the 193 series of 10 tenths that are for sale for each number, the club acquired around 100 series. And of the rest, part was sold over the counter and part was returned as it had not been sold.

What they do know from the Olympic District is that it has been very distributed, because the club has more than 900 licenses for players of all ages and most of these people have a stack of tickets to sell. Iñaki del Castillo still does not know what the winners are going to invest in, but he remembers that “San Blas is a working-class neighborhood and there will be many families that will benefit very well.”

Coincidentally, one of those ballots was at the door of the graceful administration. Piluca is a woman from Logroño living in Madrid, who also plays basketball and who bought one of those tickets at a friend’s dinner. As luck would have it, she was with her family today watching the commotion in the area when a friend called her to let her know: “What’s our turn?” And indeed. Piluca had a stake in Gordo in his portfolio.

Luck has traveled from Logroño to this sports club in Madrid, which had never won the Christmas Lottery and 72,480 was the number in charge of bringing it, as it was the first time they had played it. Not like that the first time they played in Logroño and for years they had bought the club’s Lottery in administration number 6 of Logroño “because someone from the club once bought there and liked the person who sold it to them.”

She discovers in the Logroño lottery administration that she is one of the lucky ones with El Gordo: “Yes, mom, very sure.”

A person and a number that today have filled the Olympic District club in the San Blas neighborhood of Madrid with millions. 72,480 will surely be the club’s number forever.