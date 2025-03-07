The best potato tortilla in the country is in A Coruña and two other proposals to enjoy this traditional bite

Only four ingredients are needed to prepare one of the most coveted dishes of the Spanish gastronomy: oil, potato, egg and a pinch of salt, although some do not conceive it without a good ration of onion. We talk about the potato tortilla, whose World Day It is commemorated this Sunday, a succulent elaboration to which few resist and that has unleashed madness in some cities.

But to enjoy the best potato tortilla in Spain, simple and without stridency, you have to travel Until the restaurant or Cabo de A Coruñawhich rose with the first position of the latest edition of the Spanish Tortillas Championship, held last September in the framework of the Alicante Gastronomic Fair.

“It’s about A very simple tortillathat has nothing special, that everyone likes, ”says the team led by Ramón Rodríguez, who has more than a decade among stoves. They receive that badge as a “recognition to all the years of work that we have accumulated in this world of gastronomy.”

The restaurant or end has raised with this award with the support of the chefs that formed the jury: Paco Torreblanca, Kiko Moya, Carme Ruscalleda, Fran Martínez, Alberto Ferruz and Senén González. They did not have it easy, because all the elaborations exceeded 8 at the scores. However, the juiciness and simplicity of the Coruña proposal was the winner.

The secret of this establishment is in The tasteor that seems, because they barely use social networks to promote themselves, they do not have a website and do not bet on home service. Everything remains at the premises, located in the Rúa Picavia 2 of A Coruña and in which it can be reserved by phone call.

Galician tortillas conquer the palates

The Second best tortilla Alejandro Oliveira is elaborated in the skirt (Madrid). This establishment shows quality and proximity products. For them, do not scrap that is worth: “Our tortilla is unbeatable,” they collect on their website. This local of the Lavapiés neighborhood has been at the top of the ranking for several years: in 2023 he won first place and in 2024 with the runner -up.

The bronze medal was for the elaboration Samuel Curbeira, of Ferrol Ankha Café, located in the Igrexa Rúa, number 34. A distinctive that certifies the Galician kitchen powerin terms of potato omelette: two of the first three positions of the contest were for premises that work in this community.