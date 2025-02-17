02/17/2025



Updated at 12: 42h.





The National Police has arrested three people in Cartagena (Murcia), Móstoles (Madrid) and Coria del Río (Sevilla), responsible for obtaining More than one million euros through web pages dedicated to the illegal dissemination of video games and IPTV audiovisual content About films, series and football.

As the body has transferred on Monday in a statement, the agents have blocked Six illegal websites and IPTV services where the detainees would have achieved a benefit of more than one million euros through payments of more than 16,000 users who paid illegal subscriptions for the use of video games and visualization of IPTV content.

Criminals, highly specialized in committing crimes against intellectual property, They usurped identities through false documentation to divert the benefits they obtained and that whitled through a “mining farm” of cryptocurrency.

The leader of the organization financed and operated this “farm” of cryptocurrencies and, with it, undermined cryptoactives in their own home. Said activity allowed the criminal group to enter additionally 6,000 euros per month and, at the same time, thus bleaching the benefits obtained illicitly with web platforms.









Once the agents located the three members of the criminal structure, their arrest was carried out in the three Spanish cities. In addition, an entry and record was made at the domicile of the leader, in Cartagena, where 72,000 euros were intervened, cryptoactive, a high -end vehicle and a multitude of high performance computer equipment.

The investigation began in 2022 after the agents received complaints from two companies in the audiovisual and entertainment sector, in which they reported a series of websites that could be illicitly marketing videographic content and thus violating intellectual property rights.

The inquiries of the agents allowed to verify the existence of six web pages, directed from the Murcian city of Cartagena, which provided IPTV subscriptions, as well as video games to more than 16,000 users who paid different rates for the illegal service.

Through the computer and banking operation, the agents discovered that the leader of the criminal group directed the network from Cartagena, with the help of a partner in the Sevillian municipality and an assistant in the Madrid town, getting the three to enter more than 1,100,000 euros of benefit.