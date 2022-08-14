Toilets have not been able to save the life of a 78-year-old man, who has been taken out of the water unconscious on the beach of Punta Brava, Cartagena. A call to 1-1-2 Region of Murcia indicated that they had pulled an unconscious man out of the water, and they had notified the lifeguards at the Plan Copla beach surveillance post, initiating cardiopulmonary resuscitation. At the same time, two health units have been sent, which have continued with the resuscitation work, although they have not been able to recover it. A Civil Guard patrol was also at the scene.