Possible reasons for the emergence of debt after repayment of the loan named in an interview with the agency “Prime” Managing Partner, Commercial Director of the European Legal Service Dmitry Korolenko.

“The first option is that the data of the credit bureaus did not have time to be updated. The law assumes that information on loan repayment is transmitted to the bureau within five working days. But sometimes these terms can be delayed. That is, in fact the loan has been repaid, but the system does not yet know about it, ”the lawyer said. In this case, you need to make repeated requests and wait for the system to be updated. Everything should be decided within a month.

Often, borrowers forget to notify the bank of their decision to repay the loan ahead of schedule, Korolenko continued. This must be done by submitting an offline application or through the Internet bank. “Otherwise, money can simply be accumulated in the account, from which monthly payments will be debited. At this time, you will mistakenly believe that the loan has already been closed, ”the specialist explained.

“The third option is that you have not repaid the entire amount of the debt. This can happen if a person did not check the amount of the future write-off, put money into the account, but in reality they were not enough. Then the payment does not go through, and penalties are charged on the debt, ”the lawyer gave an example of another of the most common mistakes of creditors. He drew attention to the fact that the remaining loan amount may change if the borrower repays it not strictly on schedule, but sooner or later.

To avoid unpleasant moments, in the course of repaying a loan, it is worth periodically checking bank statements and tracking write-offs and the amount of the balance, Korolenko advised. After repaying the loan, he recommended taking a bank certificate confirming this and checking that the account from which the payments were debited had been closed.

