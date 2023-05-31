A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean off the southern coast of New Zealand, according to the US Geological Survey.

The authority said that the earthquake occurred at 02:21 GMT at a depth of 33 km near the Auckland Islands, a small, practically uninhabited archipelago located 450 km from the New Zealand South Island, while the New Zealand authorities did not issue any warning of the risk of a tsunami, nor did it announce. Immediately report damages.