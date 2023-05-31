Febraban said in a note that the sector follows rules similar to requirements imposed on slaughterhouses

A February (Brazilian Federation of Banks) released this Tuesday (May 30, 2023) a note (read the full – 26 KB) in which it claims to follow criteria of compliance socioenvironmental to carry out banking operations with customers from all sectors.

The note is one in response to the charge by the Abiec (Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries) that the same criteria applied to slaughterhouses are followed by the banks themselves in relation to their customers.

The debate began with the rule introduced by Febraban (read the full – 465 kB), which will require the beef processing industry to demonstrate that it does not purchase cattle associated with illegal deforestation from direct and indirect suppliers.

Abiec responded to the rule with a note (read the full – 513 kB) requiring banks to adopt the same monitoring criteria for their customers.

In its response, Febraban informed that since 2008 it has followed the requirements of the Central Bank to adopt socio-environmental criteria in the analysis of granting rural credit and other financial operations of its customers.

Among the socio-environmental criteria determined by the BC for granting credit are:

absence or cancellation of the Rural Environmental Registry;

embargoes for illegal deforestation by Ibama;

ventures in the Amazon biome;

enrollment in the register of employers who kept workers in conditions analogous to slavery;

overlaps with Conservation Units, Indigenous Lands or quilombo communities.

According to the association of banks, the new protocol for slaughterhouses and slaughterhouses is a “complementary initiative” to the initiatives of financial institutions to combat illegal deforestation.

The new rules are an effort to meet new European trade standards, which prevent products from being imported from deforested areas into the 27 countries that make up the European Union.

Most of the large companies in the meat sector, such as JBS It is Marfrighas been requiring its suppliers to comply with socio-environmental criteria for some time now, blocking purchases from producers who do not comply with the rules.

Refrigerators claim that they have more than 20,000 suppliers blocked due to socio-environmental non-compliance. But that despite the blockade, these suppliers can continue to have normal business relationships with the financial sector.

O Power360 sought out Febraban to question whether banks that adhere to the new rule on slaughterhouses will also apply the same criteria to all companies accused of deforestation and other crimes against the environment. As of Tuesday night, he had not received a response. The space is open for registration of the manifestation as soon as it is received.