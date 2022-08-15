A man died this Monday after suffering a wasp sting in the Murcian district of La Alberca. The affected person was in the vicinity of the Makro supermarket when, around 8:20 a.m., he suffered the bite of this insect, to which he was allergic, and fainted in the street.

The 112 moved a Mobile Emergency Unit to attend to the 51-year-old man, who had entered cardiac arrest. The paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him for more than 35 minutes, but in the end they could not save his life.

A National Police patrol was mobilized to the scene of the event, as well as a coroner from the judicial authority to remove the body.

Serious reactions to these wasp stings increase by 20%



Serious allergic reactions due to wasp and bee stings have increased by around 20% in the last ten years, according to the Ministry of Health. Most of these cases occur in summer, when these insects are more active and more outdoor activities are carried out.

From the Ministry it is advised to observe the bite: a local reaction of up to 10 centimeters with pain or discomfort can be considered normal or not excessively worrying, but if the reaction is greater than this size or presents symptoms such as generalized hives, dizziness, nausea, vomiting , feeling of suffocation or hypotension, you should consult an allergist, since they are symptoms that are considered serious.

In case of any insect bite, the first measure is to thoroughly wash the area with water. In the case of specific stings such as bee stings, they usually leave the stinger, so it is necessary to carefully remove it without breaking it. After washing with water, cold can be applied to the area for a few minutes to relieve pain and inflammation.

In case of local reactions, it is advisable to apply an ammonia-based cream or liquid to reduce reactions. You can also choose to take an antihistamine, always under medical prescription.

Facing the summer season, allergists recommend extreme caution when you are outdoors and avoid, as far as possible, eating in the field since, they warn, insects come to food.

In addition, on field trips, clothing that covers the skin should be worn, preferably with long sleeves and pants and socks, and dark and bright colors should be avoided. These attract mosquitoes as well as very strong perfumes.

Allergy specialists consider it advisable not to approach beehives or wasp nests and, if one of these insects lands on any part of the body, do not try to kill it or scare it away and remain still or make only slow movements until it moves away.