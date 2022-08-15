Maria De Filippi she is the best known TV presenter, with dozens of programs to her credit, of which in addition to being the presenter she is also a producer and author; a real forge of ideas. Among the most famous and followed there are certainly the dating show Men and women and the very popular You’ve Got Mailjust to name a few.

As a true professional in the role of conductor we have always seen her composed, firm, balanced, and in an interview with Today confessed: “After so many years of doing television, I realized that if I say something I have to be careful because people may think that it is not an opinion but that it can be true; instead, it is simply an opinion ”.

“And in the broadcasts I record when I miss phrases linked to what I think, linked to my mood, then I always cut them. I censor myself every time because I think it’s not right to express my thoughts ” explained the presenter.

Maria has always proved to be a woman and a calm and balanced conductor within each of her programs. Recently, however, several rumors against her have revealed a loss of nerves that occurred during a recording of Tu Si Que Vales. Let’s see what happened together.

Maria De Filippi gets angry at Tu Si que Vales

The beloved face of Canale 5 will return in September with a new edition of the talent in prime time. The latter together with her colleagues will conquer once again on Saturday evenings thanks to Tu Si Que Vales becoming the protagonist of a real outburst.

According to the latest rumors, in fact, Maria De Filippi it would seem to have lost my patience against a competitor who would make fun of her. From Saturday 17 September we will see the presenter return to play the role of the judge in Tu si que Vales alongside Rudy Zerbi, Gerry Scotti and Teo Mammuccari.

In fact, the recordings have already begun and what the presenter reveals we will see some good ones thanks to the variety of competitors who will participate. Unexpectedly, however, rumors said that we will have the chance to see one for the first time Angry Mary like never before.

To confirm the rumors is the same presenter who confessed: “A gentleman showed up with some of his paintings: he wanted to show them on TV but pretended to have come in order to help an editor. At that precise moment I felt used, teased, I saw bad faith. I got mad like never before on TV. Then I repented and even felt guilty for the reaction I had. I hate losing control ”.