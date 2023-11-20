An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the open Richter scale occurred this Monday in northern Japan without trigger a tsunami warning or leave significant damage, although at least two people were slightly injured in relation to the tremor.

The earthquake occurred at 6:01 local time today (21:01 GMT on Sunday) with the epicenter at 50 kilometers deep in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Aomori prefecture, in the northeast of the archipelago, without triggering a tsunami warning, according to data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquake reached level 4 on the 7-level Japanese seismic scale, focused on measuring surface shaking and potential damage, and level 3 in several areas of northern Aomori and neighboring Iwate prefecture.as well as in areas of the southern fringe of the island of Hokkaido, the northernmost in the country.

The tremor was also felt with less intensity in large areas of the northeast of the country and central Hokkaido.

At least two teenagers from the city of Hachinohe, Aomori, were slightly injured stepping on pieces of broken window glass when they were trying to evacuate abroad, according to details published by the Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.



Authorities have not reported any significant damage so far. in areas that have been shaken by the earthquake, which witnesses say caused strong unrest in Hachinohe.

The Tohoku high-speed rail (“shinkansen”) line has not been affected by the earthquake, according to the operating company, JR East, and the Higashidori nuclear power plant in the affected region, which is currently out of service, has not recorded anomalies.

Japan sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the most active seismic zones in the world.and suffers earthquakes relatively frequently, Therefore, its infrastructure is specially designed to withstand earthquakes.

EFE

